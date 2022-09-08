México invites relatives of Assange, Guevara to Independence Day

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Wednesday he had invited relatives of Julian Assange and Che Guevara to attend the country’s independence day celebrations next week.

By Reuters – Raul Cortes Fernández and Sarah Morland

Sep 07, 2022

Leftist López Obrador said the former presidents of Bolivia and Uruguay, Evo Morales and José “Pepe” Mujica, had also been invited, along with relatives of Nelson Mandela, U.S. civil rights leader Martin Luther King and U.S. labor activist Cesar Chávez.

Sharing a list of names during a regular news conference, López Obrador said the guest list had yet to be confirmed. However, he noted Morales, to whom México granted asylum when he was forced out of office in 2019, had said he would attend.

López Obrador has sought to carve out a leading role for México on Latin America’s left, condemning the U.S. economic embargo of communist Cuba, and showing solidarity with the governments of Argentina, Chile, Perú, Bolivia and Venezuela.

