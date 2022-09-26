Rosales expects a vigorous growth of commercial activity in Zulia after reopening the border with Colombia

After seven years of the border between Colombia and Venezuela being closed to vehicles and all commercial traffic, particularly through the border area that encompasses Zulia State, this Monday September 26th, will at last be reactivated the important highway that will boost commercial activity between both countries.

By La Patilla

Sep 25, 2022

As reported by the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, he will not attend the reopening of the border. As will be recalled, the Nicolás Maduro regime broke off relations with Colombia in February 2019.

The Governor of Zulia State, Manuel Rosales Guerrero, emphasized that the activation of this route is a fact. With the passage of vehicles across the Limón River bridge, “a vigorous commercial exchange will be officially launched, which will give way to new business opportunities, investments, jobs and the reactivation of the state’s industrial park.”

Mr. Rosales is committed to making the commercial dynamic very intense, for which he urged the people of Zulia to receive with affection, respect and brotherhood “those who will come to give life to such a strategic exchange.”

He considered that: “students from the Atlantic coast will come to our universities and to the postgraduate courses that are taught here.”

It was also reported that road maintenance work had begun the Limón River bridge access roads, in the Goajira Municipality, in Zulia. The road repairs in the neighboring roads that lead to the Limón River bridge include painting, lighting, electricity and demarcation.

Geographically, La Goajira is the gateway to Venezuela from Colombia, and that is why those who reside in this municipality, where the majority are of the Wayuu indigenous ethnic group, applaud the reactivation of the flow of vehicles across the border. They believe that commercial activity will return, which will allow them to have better incomes and jobs in the midst of the economic and social crisis that is still very deeply felt in many Venezuelan homes.

…

…