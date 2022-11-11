“We are abandoned”: At least 20 families in Valle Verde have not received help after the landslide (Videos)

“We were abandoned”: At least 20 families from Valle Verde have not received any government aid after the landslide in Anzoátegui.

By La Patilla – Javier A. Guaipo

Nov 10, 2022

Some 20 families residing in the “San Ramón de Valle Verde” alley, in Puerto La Cruz, stated that they feel abandoned by government entities, since the aid provided by the mayor’s office or government has not reached this area after the landslide recorded last Thursday, November 3rd.

According to what they stated, the inhabitants of what is also known as “La Invasión” were also seriously affected, because in addition to material losses, they were left without electricity for five days and there is no drinking water service because the pipes collapsed.

“I have not seen the governor, Luis Marcano, and the Mayor, Nelson Moreno, came up to Nueva Esparta Street, but he never got here, because the barrier of pools and ponds at the entrance made access difficult. We want him to know that here there are more than 20 families sitting in the streets protecting their houses, because of rumors of robberies that we all have been heard.”

A local woman assured that the only contributions they have received are from some churches and non-governmental organizations, but significant aid of great magnitude has not reached their hands. “Around here there are six families with small children and they need diapers, drinking water, etc., but that has not arrived.”

“We need them to come, to take us into account. Apart from coming to take photos, they should talk and explain to us what they will do with us and if they are going to relocate us to other houses,” she pointed out.

For his part, neighbor Ángel Yaguarán agreed with Lenis that help from the mayor’s office or government is still absent in this community located on the slopes of the hill where the landslide originated.

“Civil society is the only one that has mobilized here. Good-hearted people who have reached out to us, but government aid as such has not yet reached us.

The inhabitants of La Invasión in Valle Verde emphasized that they need assistance from the authorities and lamented that so far few have gone up to that area to verify the damage they suffered or to bring in donations or aid.

