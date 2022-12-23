Lechería beaches open to the public after oil spill

Posteado en: Actualidad

Manuel Ferreira, Mayor of Lechería, announced that “after various scientific tests by the Ministry of the Environment, “Playa Canales”, “Playa Lido” and “Playa Cangrejo” will open to the public, as their waters and sands do not represent a risk to humans.”

By La Patilla – Jesus Albino

Dec 22, 2022

This four kilometer coastal axis was closed preventively after an oil spill from the “El Chaure” refinery, an accident of which the details and causes are still unknown.

The “Marea”, “Caribbean Mall” and “Doral” beaches, located in Puerto La Cruz, did not have the same luck, since they still have concentrations of substances that represent a risk to humans.

The measure was celebrated by the merchants who, for almost three weeks, saw how their economic income diminished as a result of the spill.

For their part, ecologists recall that the damage to the environment will persist for at least ten years.

…

…