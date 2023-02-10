The Fair of the Sun is left without an agricultural exhibition: farmers with economic difficulties and problems to mobilize

Regarding the activities on the occasion of the LII International Fair of the Sun 2023, the Association of Livestock Farmers of the Upper Zone of Mérida (Agazam) issued a statement announcing the suspension of the Agricultural Exhibition for this 2023 scheduled for the coming February 17th in the Román Eduardo Sandia Agricultural Park, located in the “Los Curos” Industrial Zone of the city of Mérida.

By La Patilla

Feb 8, 2023

In this letter they point out that “it was to be expected that an event of this nature, which is a reflection of the sector, does not escape the reality that the country is experiencing and more specifically Mérida State with great mobility problems (awful roads and lack of fuels), which has deteriorated in an important way the already precarious conditions that we have been living for some time now.”

However, they do not lose hope, and are committed to working “jointly with producers, national, regional and local unions, government institutions and the private sector, so that the conditions of this primary dairy producer in the country, and all other economic sectors, improve and at make a fair events viable as the people of Merida aspire to and deserve.”

However, they announced that a technical meeting on the problems and possible solutions of the Mérida livestock sector will be held on Saturday, February 18th, 2023. From the heart of “Agazam” they invite institutions, companies and others related to the trade to participate that day, under different conditions than a fair event, but with the opportunity to interact with the producers, who will be the protagonists of this meeting.

