Police: Venezuelan businessman killed son, self in Miami

A businessman who was facing conviction on bribery charges linked to Venezuela’s state oil company killed his 3-year-old son before fatally shooting himself in a luxury condominium in Miami, police said.

By AP News

Mar 3, 2023

The bodies of José Manuel González Testino, 53, and his son, José Manuel González, were found Wednesday night at a Coconut Grove condominium during a wellness check. Police said a relative of the boy had contacted them after several unsuccessful attempts to contact the father.

“It is being investigated as a murder-suicide by way of gunshot wounds,” Miami police spokesman Michael Vega told The Associated Press.

González Testino controlled multiple international and U.S.-based companies, and in 2019 pleaded guilty in federal courts in South Texas for his role in a bribery scheme involving Venezuelan state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) and its subsidiaries, according to the U.S. Justice Department. His sentencing was scheduled for the end of March in federal court in Houston.

González Testino had been arrested in July 2018 at the Miami International Airport and was later released on bail.

