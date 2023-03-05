They rescue at least 15 children who were on the streets of Lecheria

Ferreira assured that “this event is not new, we make public the labor that we have been carrying out hand in hand with the competent institutions to solve this problem that only obscures the probability that these young people have a decent future.”

“They do not belong to the street. Let’s collaborate so that their family nuclei are consolidated and they return to resume their studies,” said the Mayor of Lechería.

During the last weeks, massive migrations of children between 8 and 15 years old have been reported towards the gastronomic area of the city, with the aim of begging for money and food, they come walking from distant urban sectors.

They urged residents to report directly to the municipal police (0412-0410410) or to the Municipal Council for the Rights of Children and Adolescents (0416-8872268) to continue addressing this matter as quickly as possible.