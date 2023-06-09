Bad news from the Paraguaná Refining Complex…

The lack of gasoline will last for at least three weeks in the country, that is, until the end of June.

Correspondent lapatilla.com

This was reported by the Chavista governor of Falcón, Víctor Clark, in a radio transmission that he gave at noon on Thursday, June 8th, in the city of Punto Fijo.

He affirmed that there is a problem in an important machine of the Paraguaná Refining Complex (CRP), although he did not say which, and as a result of this the fuel output was limited.

He assured that in the region the 77 service stations are taking turns dispatching fuel.

He said that this is a situation that not only affects Falcón, but also the rest of the country.

“This calls for a contingency in the state and the country in the coming days and weeks, because all service stations are being affected by a limited number of daily tank trucks that are being dispatched to cover the minimum to subsidized service stations and the vast majority of the dollarized ones.”

He said that the contingency will last for three weeks or until the end of June.

Given this situation, updated information will be provided through ZODI, PDVSA, the regional government, the Ministry of Petroleum and city halls, of any change in schedules that can be made more flexible or any initiative that seeks a solution, while production and sufficient inventory are restored to return to the normal distribution of fuel.

“We will make all our regional efforts, although it is a national situation that has an impact on the state because the damages were in a plant that, as we know, is one of the main ones in our Refining Complex that has affected the inventory and daily disposal of tanker trucks for the country and the state.