Neighbors define the sustainable development goals of Venezuela’s Lechería city based on the UN 2030 plan

Currently, the city of Lechería in Anzoátegui State, eastern Venezuela, registers sustained economic growth as the result of sane fiscal policies, and safeguards for investment and the establishment of private enterprise. All promoted by the policies implemented by the local government.

Comienza el 2024 bien informado con nuestro Newsletter ¡Suscríbete gratis!

By Correspondent lapatilla.com

The Lechería Mayor’s Office is promoting an urban development project, based on the model of self-sustaining ecological cities promoted in the UN 2030 plan, which seeks the self-sustainability of urban areas in harmony with nature.

This project, which has citizen participation as its fundamental basis, advanced and progressed with “neighborhood assemblies, which proposed projects such as the declaration of environmentally protected spaces,” said Mayor Manuel Ferreira regarding the creation of the first Urban Ecological Reserve in ‘Cerro Colorado’.

Furthermore, the councilors of the Diego Bautista Urbaneja Municipality ratified the members of the permanent commissions for the period 2024-25, which will allow closer and more transparent management and administration of the city.

The newly elected president of the chamber, Gabriel Vargas, reported that there were only some changes in the vice presidencies of Human Capital and Intergovernmental Relations, where the positions held by Yuri Prieto and Freddy Palomo were exchanged.

Vargas explained that the commissions will remain as follows: Human Capital will be chaired by Yvette Salazar; in the Vice Presidency, Freddy Palomo, and as a member Jannette Calista. Finance will be led by Mirtha Salazar, Gabriel Vargas and Freddy Palomo. While Alonso Camino, Yvette Salazar and Yuri Prieto will continue in Comprehensive Security.