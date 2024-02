Sources from the Bolívar State government confirm a collapse in the ‘Bulla Loca’ mine in ‘La Paragua’, Angostura Bolivarian Municipality.

By Pableysa Ostos / Correspondent lapatilla.com

The number of injured or deceased in the incident that occurred this Tuesday, February 20th, is unknown yet.

“We are going to set up an aid station with the ICP to receive the wounded, and if there are deaths, receive the dead. But that would be tomorrow,” the officials noted.