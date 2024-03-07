In the middle of the morning of this March 6th, the Pan-American highway was blocked to demand an end to the blackouts in Mérida State in western Venezuela

During the early hours of this Wednesday, March 6th, the community of Tucaní, capital of the Caracciolo Parra Olmedo Municipality, made the decision to block the Pan-American highway in protest against the continuous and prolonged power outages.

By Jesús Quintero / Correspondent lapatilla.com

The protest began with the burning of tires that forced the presence of the Bolivarian National Police and the Bolivarian National Guard, who managed to dissuade the protesters who demanded a solution to the electricity crisis throughout the Merida State in the Venezuelan Andes.

They assured that every three hours they suffer power outages, which leads to the loss of food and accentuates the economic and social crisis of this important jurisdiction of the Pan American axis.