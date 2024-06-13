Ucab Business Week 2024: Venezuela’s university’s commitment to connect with the productive sector

This June 12 and 13, the UCAB Business Connect will take place at the Andrés Bello Catholic University (UCAB) Guayana, which will be a space for networking, learning about new trends and creating links between graduates, students, businessmen and entrepreneurs in the region.

Pableysa Ostos / Correspondent lapatilla.com

The university insists on promoting spaces for networking, investigating what the jobs demand is, the training of the workforce and what are the needs of the productive sector and the business world to then prepare the future graduates depending on the human resources needed by the region’s businesses as detailed in the press release.

UCAB Business Week 2024 is also aimed at those new entrepreneurs who continue to invest in the development of the region.

Adriana Lanz, Director of Planning and Strategic Management at UCAB Guayana, noted that the university seeks to be “an engine of regional progress, raising awareness about the challenges facing the community and fostering a proactive and development-oriented mentality.”

She highlighted the wide educational offering offered by UCAB, which also works on a research agenda in search of solutions to Venezuela’s crucial problems.

“The UCAB can establish links with the business sector through various mechanisms, such as participation in joint projects, consulting, advisory services, organization of events and training. These connections allow the university to better understand the needs of the business sector and adapt its educational and research programs,” Lanz said.

The UCAB also develops multiple efforts and initiatives that seek to foster an entrepreneurial culture among its students, in addition to providing them with tools and developing skills that contribute to transforming ideas into concrete realities. An example of this is the institutional Innovation and Entrepreneurship chair.

For the community in general, UCAB Business Week 2024 also means a space for employment, learning and inspiration opportunities, especially for those who want to start or strengthen their business.

Schedule

The UCAB Business Connect program will begin on Wednesday, June 12th, with the ‘Bases para Emprender’ training program, led by Professor Luz Aimara Morales, director of the UCAB Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm . At 6:00 pm, it will be the ‘UCAB Business & Drinks’, a space for businessmen and entrepreneurs to share visions, dialogues and opportunities for economic development.

Likewise, there will be virtual connections to the suite of presentations and discussions that will be taking place at the Montalbán (Caracas main campus) headquarters of the UCAB, with the participation of speakers and businessmen with recognized experience.

On Thursday, June 13th, the activities are open to the general public and will take place in the lobby and auditorium of UCAB Guayana. The Business and Entrepreneur Fair will take place from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm, with the presence of different brands and recognized companies in the city that will exhibit their products, services, job and internship offers.

At 9:45 am, they will have a Business Coffee with Aiskel Andrade, Marco Tulio Méndez, Luz Aimara Morales and Guillermo Borges, who will talk about a comprehensive approach to positioning in the market.

At 1:00 pm a virtual conference is scheduled by the international firm KPMG on the Importance of corporate social responsibility from the organizational vision.

At 2:00 pm will take place the forum Transformative Challenges and Entrepreneurship Opportunities in Venezuela, moderated by Professor Luz Aimara Morales, director of the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at UCAB.

Next at 3:00 pm, prominent entrepreneurs from the city will participate in the panel Successful experiences of entrepreneurship in the city. UCAB Business Week 2024 will close with words from the University’s Rector, Arturo Peraza. For information about this event, you may call 0412-837.8874