Youths ask for a Venezuela without repression or censorship during María Corina Machado’s visit to Margarita Island

The unexpected arrival of María Corina Machado to the island of Margarita did not take the young people by surprise, many of whom gathered in the vicinity of the Minor Basilica of Nuestra Señora del Valle, the first point visited by the opposition leader in her national tour in support of the candidacy of Edmundo González Urrutia.

La información que necesitas para comenzar el día ¡Suscríbete gratis!

Dexcy Guédez / Correspondent lapatilla.com

María Victoria Marcano believes that an eventual victory of the opposition represents a before and after in the lives of young people.

“Is not only me, but every person in the youth community, the community of boys, girls and adolescents, who have lived in a country characterized by repression, characterized by censorship and by characteristics that are not part of the Venezuela that “Our parents and grandparents tell us that there was at some point,” she said.

Gabriela Sosa said that she hopes to deserve a free future with a lot of democracy in the country.

Valeria Lozada stated that as a student she perceives the decline of the country and she believes that with the change that may come, she would help her a lot.

“The truth is that we all need it, because we deserve to live in abundance, in a free Venezuela, that is full of peace and not in constant stress about what is going to happen tomorrow, and if tomorrow is going to affect us or benefit us.” she stated.

Camila Salgado pointed out that the only thing she could say is that she has grown up listening to the stories of the adults around her like her parents and grandparents, talking about the Venezuela they knew.

“It was the Venezuela that everyone remembers, but we have not had the opportunity to experience it. So, with this change that is going to happen, because it is going to happen, because it must be decreed that it is going to happen, I hope that we as young people and the future generations that come can get to know the Venezuela that everyone tells us about,” she pointed out.