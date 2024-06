El impactante momento en el que el vestido de una novia se incendió en plena boda en California (VIDEO)

Sooo about the wedding I painted this weekend… I am SO relieved that no one was hurt. It’s entertaining now, but at the time it was TERRIFYING. I was recording for content to go with the painting timelapse when this happened. I actually dropped my phone and ran to get a bucket of water. Amazingly, the bride kept smiling through it all! We later found out that she had several fire chiefs in the audience and trusted that they would handle the situation. But it was WILD ? #weddingfire #firewedding #livepainter #wedding #weddingtiktok #bridetobe #bride #livepainting #weddingpainter #weddingpainting #weddingart #fyp #fyp? #fypage

