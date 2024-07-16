Barinas Agrarian Command with Edmundo González instructs on the defense of Venezuelans vote in rural areas

“There is little time left until the election and we are going to arrive well prepared so that our vote is a fortress and no one can violate it,” said Simón Archila Martínez, after a tour that the Barinas Agrarian Campaign Command made through the Rojas and Alberto Arvelo Torrealba municipalities last weekend.

lapatilla.com correspondent

Venezuela elige presidente, recibe toda la información sobre la elección suscribiéndote ahora

This farmers team held talks and training workshops in the towns of El Caldero in the Simón Rodríguez parish of the Rojas municipality, and in Calceta in the Sabaneta parish in the Alberto Arvelo Torrealba municipality.

“We carry the message of organization, activism and the protection of the vote to guarantee the victory of Edmundo González Urrutia on July 28th,” said Archila, recognizing that with this work they are also ratifying the leadership of María Corina Machado.

“We are working hard and being thorough and that is important,” said the leader when evaluating the performance of his fellow farmers Héctor Rauseo, Rafael Gutiérrez, Humberto Delgado and Orlando Avancini.