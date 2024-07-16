Venezuela’s Unidad will do a deep review of the 600 thousand voter lists in Falcón State to refine strategies that guarantee the triumph of Edmundo González

With only 12 days to go until the presidential election, the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) keeps refining its strategies to correct and improve the structures that will guarantee the triumph of Edmundo González Urrutia.

Irene Revilla / Correspondent lapatilla.com

Venezuela elige presidente, recibe toda la información sobre la elección suscribiéndote ahora

Yanira León, President of Vente Venezuela in Falcón State and member of the Campaign Command, highlighted that in the final stretch towards the elections they are undergoing a review stage to rectify and improve whatever is needed. This week she turns to the campaign structures that oversee 600 thousand voters in order to refine details.

She stated that they already have 100% of the table witnesses and even “floating witnesses” have been selected to address any difficulties that may arise with those already confirmed. “That is, where one is missing for any reason, there is already another to take his place.”

They are working so that in each electoral center there is a team made up of a captain, two coaches and two radars who will be in charge of organization and monitoring, because every vote must be protected.

Just 12 days away, the leader of Vente Venezuela in Falcón assures that everyone’s support and unity has been key to moving forward. Everyone from her party, with its militancy, has made it possible for everything to be kept on track and on schedule.

Likewise, the Democratic Unitary Platform and the allied parties are deployed daily throughout the communities in the 25 municipalities of Falcón, with the purpose of guiding and clarifying the doubts of the voters and to encourage them to protect each space that will be taken on July 28th and guarantee the triumph of Venezuela.

Photo 2

These last few days all political parties of the Unity are reviewing the organization of the voters