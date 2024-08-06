More than 60 Venezuelans arrested for post-election protests in Guárico State

The number of people arrested in Guárico for the protests on Monday, July 29th, after protests to show discontent with the averred results of the Venezuelan presidential election were announced by the National Electoral Council (CNE) had already increased to more than 60.

Correspondent lapatilla.com

The governor of the state of Guárico, José Vásquez, stated: “We have more than 62 people under a process that, complying with all human rights, has been investigated and they are going to a corresponding trial.”

Vásquez highlighted that in the midst of the investigations they found videos, audios and other publications as evidence of the vandalism committed.

“Let me tell you, the evidence we have today is what they recorded themselves, what they themselves did when they were damaging public property, and that same evidence is what is recorded there,” Vásquez stressed.

According to the regional leader, some of the detainees confessed who the alleged masterminds and financiers are, and the reasons why acts of vandalism were carried out in five municipalities of the state.

It is worth remembering that recently the NGO Human Rights Foundation of the Llanos (Fundación de Derechos Humanos de los Llanos, Fundehullan) denounced that private defense was denied to those detained for the protests on Monday, July 29th, which violates articles 127 and 139 of the Organic Code of Criminal Procedure (Copp).