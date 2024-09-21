Yousnel Alvarado, Venezuelan photojournalist who was detained 52 days ago for covering the Barinas protests

On July 29th in the afternoon, Yousnel Alvarado was detained and taken to the GNB, on Cuatricentenaria Avenue in Barinas, where days later he was presented before a judge, via telematics, and ended up charged mainly with terrorism and incitement to hatred. Since then, 52 days have passed and he remains in prison.

Correspondent lapatilla.com

On Thursday, September 19th, on the 50th day after his remote “hearing”, the National Union of Press Workers (Sntp), recalled that the Public Ministry has not presented (to the court) the conclusive act of the Yousnel Alvarado case, which constitutes “a clear violation of Venezuelan laws.”

The photojournalist was arrested on the “23 de Enero Avenue” overpass in Barinas, where he was intercepted by GNB motorcyclists as he was heading to report on a protest in the La Floresta sector.

Alvarado was one of the first people arrested in Barinas in the context of the post-election protests and was later transferred to the Aragua Penitentiary Center (Tocorón).