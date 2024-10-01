Agricultural producers in Venezuela’s Sucre State reported that they are being asked to vacate their lands

A group of agricultural producers from the state of Sucre in eastern Venezuela, gathered in Plaza Miranda in Cumaná, capital of the state, to denounce that the authorities are forcing them to abandon their lands.

By: Víctor Federico González | Correspondent lapatilla.com

Yanet Rondón, an agricultural leader, pointed out that the authorities and institutions involved are omitting the existence of a law that was enacted between 2001 and 2002, where they were granted control and possession of those lands.

So far they do not know the reason for these measures.

It is worth mentioning that so far producers from the municipalities of Andrés Mata and Benítez are currently being affected, however, they do not rule out that these abuses may also be committed against farmers from other municipalities in Sucre.

Furthermore, they call on the administration of Nicolás Maduro to reverse the measures applied through the courts and institutions that have taken these actions that harm agricultural producers in Sucre.