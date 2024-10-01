Teachers in Nueva Esparta State begin Venezuela’s school year with “mosaic schedules”

With a host of needs and deficiencies, teachers in Nueva Esparta State (The islands of Margarita, Coche and Cubagua) began the 2024-2025 school year, very concerned about the unstoppable deterioration of both the physical infrastructure and the salaries they receive.

Fermín Rivero, General Secretary of the National Federation of Teaching Workers of Venezuela, Nueva Esparta chapter, indicated that the work of the Military Community Brigades for Education and Health (Bricomiles), must be permanent and sustained in the maintenance of all educational institutions that depend on the Ministry of Education, because it is the national schools that are in the worst conditions.

He confirmed that the conditions are not right for teachers to be able to complete their five days of work, since the low salaries do not even cover the cost of the bus fares to attend classes.

Rivero stressed that they hope to define the days in which they will be able to attend classes, even though they know that they will receive pressure from the government to subdue them and force them to stop the union struggle for adequate salaries and better working conditions.

“There is a Minister of Education who came out and invented giving housing to teachers, with a loan, but I do not know how the teachers are going to be able to pay that loan with the miserable salaries. In other words, it is pure illusion, because they know that the conditions are not good at all,” Rivero said.